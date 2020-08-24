“Zuckerberg is under the US War on TikTok”

The Wall Street Journal, one of the popular newspapers of the USA, wrote that the main reason for the war against TikTok was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the information in the report, Zuckerberg met with some senators during a visit to Washington DC last year.

The US government has been waging war on China for a while. The process that started with the technology giant Huawei last year is now continuing with the social media giant TikTok. While US President Donald Trump does not do his best to get TikTok into the hands of the United States, he also threatens this social media platform one after another. The Wall Street Journal claims that this process came under the head of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg made statements criticizing TikTok both in public and behind closed doors during a visit to Washington DC last year. Writing that Zuckerberg also met with prominent government senators during this visit, the Wall Street Journal suggests that Facebook founder and CEO may have also met with Donald Trump. According to the allegations, the senators also started to express their discomfort towards TikTok after these meetings.

A spokesperson for Josh Hawley, one of the Republican Party senators, implies that the Facebook CEO is using lawmakers to crush a strong rival like TikTok. The same article also includes some statements by Kelli Ford on this issue. Ford says it uses TikTok as a PR tool to fix the damaged image of Facebook, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal report is not limited to these staggering claims. According to the report, Facebook also spends a lot of money for lobbying activities. Facebook even set up a group called “American Edge” to support US-based technology companies, especially those in Washington DC. If these allegations are true, it seems that this time, countries outside of the US can wage war against Facebook.

In fact, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer gave the signals of this situation with his statements in July. At that time, the CEO stated that Facebook wanted to harm TikTok by manipulating politics. Mayer, who said that they wanted to end their existence in the US by disguising Facebook’s patriotism, stated that Facebook was engaged in malicious attacks.

It is not known how much the Wall Street Journal’s claims reflect the truth, but it is an undeniable fact that TikTok’s presence in the US is indeed difficult. With his statements and presidential decrees, Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that TikTok’s operations in the USA should be carried out by a US company. Most likely, this will happen and one of the US giants will completely buy TikTok’s US operations.



