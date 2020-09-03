Zuckerberg intervenes in racism among his employees

Facebook CEO Marck Zuckerberg would have sent a message to his employees regarding a discussion about police brutality and racism within the company.

Mark Zuckerberg allegedly intervened in a debate among Facebook employees about racism and police violence, after one of his workers posted a message in defense of the application of justice in the United States.

The employee’s message defended “well-intentioned law enforcement officials who had been victims of society’s conformity to a lie,” which in itself fueled the current dispute over the conflict between the police and racism.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, the author argued that assaults by police officers often occur when victims are under the influence of drugs or for not obeying officers’ orders. He added that the penal system is not based on racial prejudice and that racism is not the trigger for police shootings.

Facebook employee defended Kenosha shooter

The message was posted shortly after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was indicted on multiple counts of manslaughter after he killed two protesters against police brutality in the city of Kenosha, following the violent death of Jacob Blake at the hands of a local police.

The comments on the publication made the discussion grow to the point that Facebook’s CEO himself intervened with a statement addressed to the workers who commented on the publication.

“We designed our respectful communication policy to allow people to discuss very different points of view … but I am concerned that some people are doing that without appreciating the impact their words are having on our black community,” Zuckerberg was quoted as saying. Daily Beast.

Zuckerberg reportedly announced to Facebook employees that new internal communication channels will be created for employees to share opinions on these types of topics without the results being made public in open groups.



