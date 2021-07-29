Zuckerberg Confirms That Facebook Will Launch Smart Glasses

Zuckerberg: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed at a conference with company shareholders what the company’s next venture will be: smart glasses.

The idea has actually been around for a few years and has been cited more than once in speculation, the last dating back to 2020. However, now the entrepreneur himself has confirmed that the product will not only stick to the promises and that the idea is “to build the next platform computational”.

“We’re seeing compelling cases and uses of other forms of entertainment, as well as in work, creativity and fitness. Moving forward here, the next product launched will be our smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. its iconic shape and will let you do some really cool stuff,” he said.

Promising future

Zuckerberg even cited that “full Augmented Reality models” will be released even more in the future. For now, there is no forecasted release date or price range for the accessories.

It is worth remembering that, since 2014, Facebook has owned Oculus, a pioneer manufacturer of VR headsets, in addition to having already launched a smart screen for navigation and videoconferencing, the Portal.