ZTE’s new smart watch Watch Live introduced

ZTE introduced its new smart watch Watch Live at the event held in China. The watch, which is similar in design to Apple Watch and Huawei Watch Fit, looks very affordable with its price.

The smart watch, which has a 1.3 inch TFT LCD screen with a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, weighs only 35 grams. The device, which has an IP68 certificate, can track 12 types of events. The ZTE Watch Live model has useful functions such as real-time notification, music control, sedentary reminder, remote camera shutter and find my phone.

In addition to the blood oxygen saturation level, which is common in most smart watches today and becoming widespread day by day, it can also monitor 24-hour heart rate. It can offer diversity in intensive use with its sleep records and stress level monitoring features.

The battery life of the feature-rich ZTE Watch Live has been announced by the company as 14-21 days in standard use. The price of the smart watch, which is charged with a magnetic charging pad, is $ 35.



