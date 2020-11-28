ZTE Watch Live increases smartwatch options

ZTE introduced its new smart watch named Watch Live. The 1.3 inch TFT LCD screen of the watch offers a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. Weighing just over 35 grams, the smart watch is 40.6 x 34.6 x 10.8 mm. have dimensions. The watch with IP68 certification will come with a soft silicone strap.

ZTE Watch Live offers users 12 activity tracking options. Features such as real-time notifications, music control, motion alert and remote camera shutter are also available on ZTE Watch Live. Weather application and the ability to locate the phone are also offered on the smart watch.

With ZTE Watch Live, it is possible to monitor heart rate for 24 hours. The watch can also measure the oxygen level in the blood. Sleep and stress monitoring are also among the features offered by ZTE Watch Live in the field of health. The battery life of the phone is stated to be 14 to 21 days depending on usage.

ZTE Watch Live will be sold in China for 229 yuan. The smart watch will be released on December 3. It is currently uncertain when ZTE Watch Live will open outside of China.



