ZTE still seen as a threat by the US

In the US, the idea that a power change could change the attitude towards some Chinese companies has been spoken out loud. However, it seems quite early for this possibility to become reality. For now, there is no sign in this direction, as the power is still in the Trump administration. Huawei is still on the sanctions list, and the possibility that TikTok will be banned as of next month has not yet disappeared. According to the current documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), ZTE is still considered a threat to the national security of the USA.

ZTE had become the target of the United States long before Huawei. The company, which was punished for breaking trade embargoes, was almost to the point of closing. Allegations were also spoken, as Trump pity ZTE’s employees and the fate of the company was discussed between official delegations in the US and China.

Although ZTE survived shutting down at that time, the company’s job seems to be a little more difficult this time. The Chinese manufacturer is accused of mediating the Chinese government’s espionage activities. FCC President Ajit Pai suggested that the company is not going against the surveillance laws in China, which is a form of criminal charges.

Although ZTE promises to comply with the US government’s terms; It is still considered a national security threat by the FCC. The FCC will meet once again on ZTE equipment to be banned on December 10th.



