ZTE confirms new Blade line phone

While preparing to consolidate the camera phone market under the display, ZTE has also developed some intermediary devices. This week, the ZTE A7030 model received certification from the United States’ FCC indicating that it is ready to launch.

Although it does not yet have a commercial name, everything indicates that the A7030 should be announced within the Blade line. When observing the certification images, it is striking that the device has a screen with curved edges, while there is also a notch or hole to accommodate the selfie lens.

Another detail that we can notice in the photo below is that the rear has a camera module with three vertically aligned sensors. The Chinese logo is located at the bottom.

For the time being, the FCC has not yet released the full technical file of the new ZTE intermediary. Even so, the agency makes it very clear that the fingerprint reader will be incorporated into the smartphone’s power button.

The listing also reports that it already runs Android 11 from the factory under the Chinese proprietary interface. So far, ZTE has not commented when this phone will be officially launched.

It is worth remembering that the Blade line is known for offering intermediate smartphones at a highly competitive price. An example of this is the Blade V2021, which brought a Dimensity 720 chipset and priced at around R $ 800.