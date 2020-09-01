ZTE, camera phone Axon 20 under the screen

The Chinese manufacturer ZTE officially presented this Tuesday (1st) its new smartphone, the ZTE Axon 20 5G. In addition to supporting the new generation of mobile connectivity, the device stands out for its “invisible” front camera, positioned under the screen to make the entire panel space dedicated to displaying content.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor is not the most advanced model from the manufacturer, but it also doesn’t disappoint in performance. Does the model still have a 6.92 screen? with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Along with DTS: X Ultra 3D audio, the manufacturer promises a “cinematic experience” of content consumption.

In terms of RAM and internal storage, there are variations depending on the consumer’s pocket. The 4,220 mAh battery is accompanied by a 30W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging. The biometric reader is also on the screen and the model has space for two SIM chips.

Revolution

ZTE’s secret to positioning the camera behind the display involves five different design technologies, component placement, raw material for parts and algorithm operation at the software level.

The material used has high transparency, including new films that improve the capture of light by the sensor behind the panel. An independent chip helps to synchronize colors between the screen and the sensor, while other components reduce interference and impact on the final portrait. In addition, a matrix developed by ZTE still “optimizes the pixels and improves the consistency of the display, creating a more natural transition”.

Finally, a camera application algorithm improves performance in general, including in low or extremely bright lighting environments, with dynamic adjustment of focal length and contrast control. Similar techniques are under development by other companies, such as Xiaomi and Oppo, and are expected to debut soon.

At the rear, the camera layout is quadruple and has a main sensor (64 MP), an ultra-wide lens (8 MP), a macro (2 MP) and a depth sensor (2 MP).

Availability

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be sold for the time being only in China as of September 10, but the pre-order has already started – and it is unlikely to reach the same markets where Huawei is banned, since the company suffers the same charges of government espionage.

The model has variations in blue, purple, black and orange and three configuration alternatives: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space and 8 GB and 256 GB of space. In direct currency conversion from the yuan to the real, prices range from approximately R $ 1,700 to R $ 2,200.



