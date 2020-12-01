ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G introduced: Snapdragon 765G

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G has finally been revealed. At the heart of the phone located in the middle segment is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The thickness of the phone with a double-layer glass case is only 7.9 millimeters.

The smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display. This screen offers Full HD + resolution. The notch on the screen hosts a 20-megapixel front camera.

On the back of the phone, there is a rectangular camera module. In this module, the main camera function is the 64-megapixel sensor. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro camera complete the system.

The Blade 20 Pro 5G provides the energy it needs with a 4000 mAh battery. This battery has Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage is 128 GB. It is possible to expand this area with a microSD card. It will come out of the box with the Android 10 and MiFavor 10 user interface.

A price and release date has not yet been announced for the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G.



