ZTE Blade 20 5G introduced: Dimensity 720G and more

ZTE introduced its new smartphone named Blade 20 5G in its homeland China. The smartphone looks a lot visually similar to the ZTE Blade A7s 2020. However, when looking at the technical features, it is striking that there are important differences.

For example, at the heart of the Blade 20 5G is MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 processor. This processor enables the presence of 5G support, which is also mentioned in the name of the phone. The smartphone’s notched 6.52-inch IPS LCD display has HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio.

The Dimensity 720 is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is not clear whether this storage area can be expanded with a microSD card.

There is a triple camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 16-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. The notch on the screen hosts an 8-megapixel front camera.

The 4000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the MiFavor 10.5 user interface.

Gray and blue color options are available for the ZTE Blade 20 5G. There is no information about the price and release date of the phone for now.



