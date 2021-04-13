ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: showing the design of the phone

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be unveiled on April 15th. However, thanks to the official shares of ZTE, the features of the phone become clear. In the video shared from the company’s official Weibo account, it is possible to see the four color options of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. In one of these color options, the back panel is covered with artificial leather, while the large Axon script catches the eye in both.

ZTE recently shared three videos focusing on the phone’s camera features. It was also possible to see the front panel of the phone in these posts. In the video showing the colors, the case of the phone can be seen in more detail. The power button and volume control keys on the right side, as well as the USB-C jack and speaker grille on the lower edge are immediately noticeable.

The rear camera island of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has been seen many times with the posts. It can be said that this last share is also a kind of final approval. Color options are listed as black, bright white, blue gradient and golden leather.

According to the Weibo share; ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has 70 degree curved edges. It is stated that this improves the handgrip of the phone considerably. ZTE also emphasized that the phone feels light in the hand, but did not give concrete figures for this.