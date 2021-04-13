ZTE Axon 30 Ultra shares show front panel design

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be unveiled on April 15th. While the countdown for the promotion continues, new posts are added to the phone-related posts. The front panel design of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which will come with three rear cameras with a resolution of 64 megapixels, was also seen thanks to the new videos shared.

The first of the shared videos focuses on the camera capabilities of the Axon 30 Ultra. The curved screen of the phone, which can zoom 0.5x to 5x optical and up to 20x digital, is also seen in the video. In the middle of this screen, there is the hole where the camera is placed.

The cameras are also in the focus of the second video. The rectangular camera island and night scene mode are the highlights here. However, the front profile of the phone is also seen at the end of the video.

The third video talks about video stabilization and night mode features. It is still possible to see the screen of the phone at the end of this video.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 55W fast charging are also among the features of the phone. It is necessary to wait until April 15 to see all the details about the phone.