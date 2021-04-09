ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: jaw-dropping price leaks

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra price leaked. We will officially see the upper segment device of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE soon. However, before the launch, the price of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was revealed. The flagship of the brand will appear before the consumer at a high price.

On the other hand, the features of the device also leaked the other day. According to the information, the phone will stand out with its camera and hardware.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra price will exceed $ 1,000 band

ZTE, which is in the minds of consumers with its mid-upper segment smartphones, also wants to attract attention with its flagship device. But the leaked price of the phone may stand out more than its features.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra price will be $ 1,200, according to the leak. When we look at the competitors; The price of the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $ 969, the Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts at $ 1,000. Therefore, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be in danger of falling behind in the competition.

Axon 30 Ultra will be assertive about the camera

According to the leaked information, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will get its power from the Snapdragon 888 processor. In addition, the device will have 12 GB of RAM capacity and 256 GB of storage.

Your phone; The future with a 6.9-inch, QHD + resolution, AMOLED display is among the leaked information. At the same time, the front camera will be located under the screen.

The ZTE Axon 30 Pro+ 6.9 inch 120hz QHD+ Amoled Display

44mp Gen² Under Display camera

Snapdragon 888

12gb ram

256gb storage

4500mah battery with 55w – 65w charging A 64mp DEPTH SENSOR…paired with a 64mp main, 64mp Ultrawide and 8mp super zoom camera ~$1200 pic.twitter.com/mSbcxuOiHF — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 8, 2021

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will also attract attention with its camera. On the device; It will include a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 main camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 Ultra wide angle camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 portrait lens and an 8 Megapixel f / 3.4 periscope lens. In addition, the phone will have a 32 Megapixel f / 2.0 selfie camera.