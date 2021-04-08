ZTE Axon 30 Ultra camera features leaked

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: It is prepared to meet users in order to appeal to more customers in the mid-upper segment market. The camera details of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra model, whose technical features were leaked recently, have emerged.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be ambitious about the camera

The first information about the Axon 30 family, which is said to be introduced on April 15, has emerged. It will have 3 different models: Axon 30, Axon 30 Pro and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.

It is not yet known which processor will get the power of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra model. However, it is estimated that the device will have a Snapdragon 768 processor.

The device will be introduced with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The leaked model, which will have a 6.92 inch OLED screen, will appear with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

It will include a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 main camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 Ultra wide angle camera, a 64 Megapixel f / 1.6 portrait lens and an 8 Megapixel f / 3.4 periscope lens. In addition, the device will have a 32 Megapixel f / 2.0 selfie camera.

The leaked ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which will have technologies such as Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6 and Wi-Fi Direct, will be introduced with Android 11-based MyOS 11.

It is among the leaks that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.