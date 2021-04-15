ZTE Axon 30 Ultra becomes official: Snapdragon 888, 144 Hz display, three 64 MP cameras

ZTE Axon 30, ZTE Axon 30 Pro and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra have finally been officially revealed. ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which has been sharing the title of flagship in the series for a while, takes over.

At the heart of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The refresh rate of the 6.67-inch 1080p OLED screen of the smartphone is 144 Hz. 66W fast charging support is also available on the phone with four rear cameras.

The rear camera system of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64-megapixel sensors. One of these sensors acts as the main camera and also includes an optical image stabilizer. The other 64-megapixel sensor comes without optical image stabilization. The third 64-megapixel sensor acts as an ultra-wide camera. An 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera also completes the system.

ZTE, which places the front camera inside the screen on the ZTE Axon 20 5G, opts for a more traditional solution in the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Pro. The camera placed in the hole above the screen has a resolution of 16 megapixels. 8K resolution video can be recorded with the main camera of the phone.

ZTE emphasizes that the 6.67-inch screen is “frameless and curved”. It is stated that the screen-to-body ratio of this OLED panel is at the level of 95 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass protects both the screen and the back panel of the smartphone. For the display with HDR 10 support, one of the options of 60, 90, 120 or 144 Hz refresh rate can be preferred.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is powered by a 4600 mAh battery. This battery has 66W wired fast charging support. The fingerprint scanner of the phone, which will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system, is also placed inside the screen.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro and Ultra have similar features

At the heart of the ZTE Axon 30 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, the smartphone has a different rear camera system. The refresh rate of the screen is 120 Hz, and the charging rate of the phone is pulled to 55W. In the standard ZTE ZTE Axon 30, the front camera is also placed in the screen.

For the ZTE Axon 30, ZTE Axon 30 Pro and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, no exact price information has yet been given. However, it can be said that ZTE aims to be assertive in Western markets, especially with the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.