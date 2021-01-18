ZTE Axon 30 appears in Snapdragon 888’s teaser

The ZTE Axon 30 smartphone has just had new information regarding the settings to be implemented by the manufacturer confirmed in a teaser, where the product shows itself with a high performance potential attractive to the public thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 888 platform.

This novelty comes a few days after the Red Magic 6 model appeared on a poster, where information about battery capacity and recharging technology was shared with the public, showing that the company is dedicated to providing several device options with attractive specifications.

The information ends up in opposition to statements made by brand executives, such as Ni Fei, president of ZTE’s terminal business unit and president of Nubia Technologies Co. Ltd, who made it clear that the company will develop a display even better for models with a front camera under the screen.

In addition, still talking about photography, the ZTE Axon 30 is expected to be the device with the best performance in cameras, something that may mean that the manufacturer will deliver the best configuration to the public that likes to have high quality images using smartphone lenses.

This is due to the fact that the company is able to adopt a new technology system that aims to improve the light input to the front lens, making selfies even better than the conventional format, showing a great evolution compared to the predecessor.