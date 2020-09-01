ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera

In recent years there are many points in which mobile manufacturers have investigated. Better cameras are one of them, but so are flexible smartphones or even the development of the fastest charging on the market. But among all this cutting-edge technology is the use of some sensors under the main screen. The fingerprint sensor already operates in this placement in some smartphones, but today ZTE surprises us with its Axon 20 5G, the first mobile with an under-screen camera.

This is the first mobile with a ‘hidden’ camera on the screen

On some occasion we have told you about an interesting project such as placing a camera under the screen. And is that the manufacturers of smartphones want to occupy 99.9% of the front with the display. Mechanical cameras have been a discreet and eye-catching solution to say the least, but relying on an extra circuit is not what manufacturers want. And it seems that finally a company has already achieved it.

The result is called the ZTE Axon 20 5G. Let’s start with the most important part of the terminal, which is none other than the 6.92-inch OLED FullHD + screen. Its extension is impressive, but in it you will only see the content that you play in the terminal. The Chinese firm has opted for research and development and there are five technologies that allow you to only see a screen in front of you.

The first is the use of a special material that creates a film that allows more light to reach the camera. This is followed by two sensor control chips that help synchronize the light and avoid screen interference. For the latter, the company improved the consistency of the pixels and finally there is an AI that improves the photo according to the lighting conditions.



