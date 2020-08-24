ZTE Axon 20 5G seen in three color options

Official posts for ZTE Axon 20 5G continue to come. A photo showing the black color option of the smartphone was shared last week. Now, ZTE Axon 20 5G’s color options other than black have emerged. These color options can be defined as purple, cream color and light blue.

The same image highlights once again the presence of the 64-megapixel camera behind the Axon 20 5G. The screen of the phone, which does not have a notch or hole, can also be examined a little closer in this last image. Since the front camera is placed inside the screen in Axon 20 5G, there is no element on the screen that disrupts the integrity.

No verification has yet been received for the technical specifications of the Axon 20 5G. However, according to TENAA’s database, the heart of the smartphone is a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. This processor is thought to be part of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. It is stated that RAM options will extend up to 12 GB and internal storage options up to 256 GB.

The front camera of the phone placed in the screen will have a resolution of 32 megapixels. On the back, the 64-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by 8, 2 and 2 megapixel cameras. The Axon 20 5G will provide the energy it needs from a 4120 mAh battery. It is also stated that this battery will have fast charging support.

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be introduced on September 1. However, it will not be a surprise to receive other posts from ZTE until the official introduction.



