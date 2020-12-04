ZTE Axon 20 5G on sale outside of China

The ZTE Axon 20 5G was introduced last September and later went on sale in ZTE’s homeland China. The Extreme Edition version of the phone has also recently appeared. The Axon 20 5G, the first and currently the only phone with a front camera built into the screen, finally opens to the world.

ZTE has started collecting reservations for the phone. In the first place, it will be enough to register by e-mail to reserve a limited number of phones. Shipments of the phone will begin on December 21st.

The first markets where Axon 20 5G will be sold outside of China are as follows:

United Kingdom

European Union countries

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Although the calendar of the first major opening for the ZTE Axon 20 5G has been announced, there is still no information about the price. ZTE is expected to provide information on both the price and other countries where the phone will be sold in the coming days.



