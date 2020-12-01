ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition introduced!

ZTE is currently signing devices that have managed to attract attention. The company, which recently announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G as the first phone with under-display camera technology, has now announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition features. Here’s what’s known about the phone:

ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition looks different

Let’s take a look at the differences of this new version of ZTE from the regular version. First of all, in the Axon 20 5G model, the back of the phone appeared with a glass coating. On the contrary, the newly announced Extreme Edition model greets us with a soft and durable leather back. In addition to the back of the phone, which has a more stylish appearance, the phone comes with 12 GB of RAM.

Apart from these two differences, the technical features of the phone are parallel to the normal version. The price of the phone is said to be 532 dollars. Let’s not go without mentioning other technical features:

The phone has a 6.92-inch OLED screen that offers a Full HD Plus resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. In addition, there is a 32 Megapixel under-screen camera on the front. On the back, 64 Megapixels appear on the main camera side. It has an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 2 Megapixel macro camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

The phone, which comes with the MiFaovr based Android 10 operating system, has a 4,220 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The phone that comes with the Snapdragon 765G also has an embedded fingerprint reader on the screen.



