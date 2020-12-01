ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition comes with 12GB of RAM

ZTE Axon 20 5G was introduced in the first days of September. A special version has been prepared for the Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with a front camera placed inside the screen. The phone, named ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition, comes with 12 GB of RAM and an orange-colored faux leather back panel.

Apart from these two differences, the Extreme Edition and the standard Axon 20 5G have almost the same features. The smartphone’s 90Hz 6.92 inch OLED screen offers Full HD + resolution. This screen hosts the fingerprint scanner as well as the front camera.

At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This processor is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 256 GB. The 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The 4220 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. This battery has 30W charging support. In the ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition, the Mifavor 10.5 user interface complements Android 10.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will be sold in China for 3498 yuan. The phone’s release date has not been announced yet.



