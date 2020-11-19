ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition announced!

New smartphones are introduced every day and different models meet with users. A new version of ZTE’s new Axon 20 5G model has arrived. The phone, which is called ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition, also has orange color.

Axon, another Chinese-based phone maker, has not revealed any other details about the new 5G Extreme Edition, and it is not yet clear what distinguishes it from the regular model, but the phone is generally remarkable for its Huawei entry / mid-segment phones and its similarity to some phones from Xiaomi. .

ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition

Then let’s take a look at the features of the phone in the non-Extreme Edition version. On the front of the Axon 20 5G model, we see an OLED, 6.92 inch screen size and a FullHD screen with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. There is no hole or camera on the front of the phone, which has an under-screen camera. This is an important distinguishing feature of the phone.

In fact, the phone is known as the first phone to have this under-screen front camera. The front camera positioned under the screen is 32 Megapixels and at the back, a quad camera setup welcomes us. The main camera is 64 Megapixel, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel macro and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

On the battery side of the phone, we see 4.220 mAh and it can charge 30W with USB-C. On the processor side, there was the Snapdragon 765G. The normal version, which comes with 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage, allows the phone to be positioned in a good place, but no explanation has yet been made about what additional features the special version of the phone will come with these features.



