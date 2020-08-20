ZTE Announces New Phone Blade V2020

ZTE has added a new member to its budget-friendly phones. Named as “Blade V2020”, this smartphone offers users the opportunity to meet their daily needs besides being affordable. The affordable phone seems to be difficult to get out of China.

Chinese technology maker ZTE is currently on the agenda with a new smartphone upcoming. The thing that puts this phone on the agenda of technology enthusiasts is that for the first time in the world, a phone will have a front camera embedded under the screen. However, while the industry was waiting for this phone, an unexpected move came from ZTE. The company has added a new one to its Blade V series budget-friendly phones. This phone is called “Blade V2020”.

ZTE Blade V2020 has a 6.82-inch screen with FHD + resolution. The phone, which has the Android 10 operating system, includes a quad camera setup on the back. This camera setup includes a 16 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and finally a 2 MP depth-focused camera. So what does ZTE’s budget-friendly new phone look like?

Introducing ZTE Blade V2020

One of the impressive features of the ZTE Blade V2020 is its battery. The developer team has added a reverse charging feature to this 5,000 mAh battery. So you can use the Blade V2020 to charge another device via a cable. In this way, users can use this smartphone as a power bank whenever they need, in addition to its long-term use.

When we look at the other hardware features of the phone, we see that the Unisoc SC9863A processor brings this phone to life. This 8-core processor with 28nm HPC + production technology has Cortex-A55 cores. The storage space of the phone is set at 128 GB and does not have a different variant.

ZTE Blade V2020 specifications

Screen: 6.82 inch FHD +

Processor: 8-core Unisoc SC9863A

RAM: Not Disclosed

Front Camera: Not Disclosed

Rear Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP +2 MP + 2 MP

Connection: 4G

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Announced with all these features, the ZTE Blade V2020 has an extremely affordable price. According to the statements made by the authorities, this phone is priced at only 130 dollars. The phone seems unlikely to ever go out of the Chinese market.



