Zosia Mamet from the girls will play in the film “Madame Web”

Zosia Mamet joined Madame Web from Sony. The expansion of the Sony Spider-Man (SSU) universe has caused serious controversy among many comic book heroes and villains who are finally getting their cinematic merits. The film “Madame Web”, in which Jessica Jones played the role of S.J. Clarkson shoots a script based on the script of the duo “Morbius” Matt Sazama and Burke Sharpless. The film is directed by Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, who stars alongside a top-notch cast that includes Emma Roberts, Sidney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott. Filming of “Madame Web” is already underway, but this did not prevent the ensemble from becoming even bigger.

A new Deadline report says that Zosia Mamet, who received praise for her role as Annie Muradian in Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max series “Stewardess,” has committed to play the main role in “Madame Web.” As is the case with the rest of the film’s actors, details about Mamet’s role are currently not disclosed.

Related: Sony Already Has the Perfect Way to Fix Problems After Morbius Credits

Since “Madame Web” is filmed in the strictest secrecy, it is difficult to predict what role Mamet could play in the film. Previous photos from the Madame Web set have shown views on Johnson, Roberts and Scott’s characters, and while there are compelling theories about their roles, nothing can be confirmed until Sony makes an official statement. However, casting Mamet is an exciting update. The actress has already demonstrated her performing flair by participating in award-winning shows such as “Mad Men” and “Girls,” and her appearance in the cast of “Madame Web” undoubtedly increases the expectation of the long-awaited film.