Zorro: new series will be starring Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara has been confirmed as the female version of the character Zorro in a new series. In addition to the female protagonism, the novelty is that the series will take place today, being a reimagination of the classic story.

See all the details below!

Learn all about the new Zorro series

The new production was created by brothers Robert Rodriguez, from Alita: Combat Angel, and Rebecca Rodriguez, from The Express of Tomorrow. The production was commissioned by NBC and depicts the story of Sola Dominguez, a character by Sofia Vergara.

Sola will be an artist who secretly struggles to find and expose different criminal organizations. Therefore, it values ​​justice and combats social inequality. However, as she exposes more and more dangerous people, her life begins to be in danger.

The script was also written by the Rodriguez brothers, while Ben Silverman and Howard Owens will be partners and executive producers. Robert Rodriguez should have been the director of the film The Mask of Zorro. However, he stepped down and the role was taken over by Martin Campbell.

Therefore, the director already has experience with the character and should bring an interesting version of the classic. It is the first time that Zorro will be portrayed as a woman. So, it’s worth checking out Sofia Vergara’s new project!

To date, no release date has been released or even the start of recordings. So keep an eye on the site to find out more!

Did you like this news? Leave your comment in the space below and take the opportunity to share the article on all of your pages on social networks.



