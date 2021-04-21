Zorin OS: new Linux distribution will bring Windows 10X design

Zorin OS: Microsoft hasn’t released Windows 10X yet, but it’s already serving as an inspiration for the market. Soon, the Linux distribution known as Zorin OS will get a version with a design similar to Microsoft’s operating system.

Called Zorin OS 16 Ultimate, the Linux-based operating system will arrive in the next quarter with a Windows 10X-inspired look. As shown in the first images of the software, the icons will be centered on the toolbar and the design will have a grid menu.

In addition to bringing a look that resembles Windows 10X, the new Zorin OS will adopt concepts present in Google’s solution. The promise is that the Linux operating system will also be optimized for different uses, bringing functions designed for keyboard and mouse, touchpad and touch screens.

More options

The creators of Zorin OS will launch the new design inspired by Windows 10X as an option. That is, anyone who is used to the conventional desktop will still be able to use the standard look.

The creators of Zorin OS also released a new beta of the operating system with more customization functions. For those who like Linux and are inclined to give the system a try, extra details about the latest version are available on this website.

Although the new design of the Zorin OS will not arrive until the next quarter, it may be that the interface will be launched even before Windows 10X. According to rumors, Microsoft should only bring the operating system to market in the second half, if the project does not suffer another postponement.

While information about the release of Windows 10X is still scarce, earlier this year the operating system appeared in use, showing that the solution is still under development