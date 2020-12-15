Zoox: Amazon’s autonomous car officially unveiled

The North American startup Zoox officially unveiled its autonomous car model with the function of being a “robot taxi”. A subsidiary of Amazon, the company introduces a new concept of driverless vehicles designed to drive in major cities.

Like a cabin on wheels, the model maximizes internal space. Designed for bidirectional operation, it does not define the “front” or “rear” part.

The Zoox, as the vehicle was eventually named, can reach a top speed of up to 120 km / h. Fully electric, it uses a 133 kWh battery with autonomy to run for up to 16 hours on a single charge.

The model is about 3.6 meters long and little more than 1.80 meters high. With a capacity for up to four people, it has two seats with individual seats, seat belts and wireless chargers for cell phones inside.

Still with no set release date, the models are being tested in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Foster City, in the United States. However, it was not disclosed when the public could experience a ride on the “hub on wheels”.

Autonomous navigation system

According to the startup, Zoox has level 5 autonomy. To do this, the electric vehicle uses a 360-degree sensor to detect objects in all directions within a radius of 150 meters. There is also a complementary system of cameras and radars.

Like an ordinary car, it uses external signal lights and audible warnings to indicate actions in traffic. In this way, the car can communicate with drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Finally, the brand informs that Zoox will not be sold to the general public – only to transport companies. This is because, since the beginning of the project, it was conceived with the exact proposal of acting as a “robotáxi”.



