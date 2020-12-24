Zoom would launch an email service and calendar app

With this new implementation Zoom seeks to compete with Google and Microsoft

Video conferencing platform Zoom has had a very successful year, with its share price surging more than 500 percent due to the unprecedented rise in remote work brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now the company is looking to expand beyond workplace video chat and into new territories, specifically email and calendar services, according to a new report from The Information.

Somagnews informs you that the company is already working on the email product, which the report says will be a web email service that Zoom can begin testing next year. The calendar app seems more distant and it is unclear if development has started. But both ideas are smart avenues for Zoom to explore, especially if companies start bringing employees into the office and reliance on video conferencing decreases as COVID-19 vaccine distribution increases through 2021.

Zoom Competition

Many of Zoom’s main competitors are video conferencing platforms packaged as part of broader business application suites, with the two largest being Microsoft with its Office 365 platform and Google with its competing Workspace suite. Both platforms offer calendar, email, and video conferencing products, so it makes sense for Zoom to look to email and calendar to try and complete their offerings and make Zoom less of a single-purpose platform.

The Information report has a number of other telltale signs that the company is interested in creating a full suite of business apps, including job openings for “cool chat features” and their existing integrations with other apps like Asana and Dropbox. But there is always the possibility that the company decides to wait and see how the shift to office work affects companies and if remote work is still a major factor in life in the future. Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



