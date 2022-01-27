Zoom Will Reset Your Virtual Background After Each Meeting

Zoom: There are many companies that today have maintained the teleworking standards that they have carried out during the pandemic. It is true that all businesses are not the same, but those in which presence is expendable can afford this luxury. For that, applications like Zoom are essential and this is the case where you will have an assistant that will change the virtual background for you in each situation.

Zoom will prevent personal data from being leaked by the camera

Video conferencing applications have become something of the most common in the last year. In fact, many have had to set up their own home office in order to continue their work despite the circumstances. This has meant that many people had to show the living room of their house with the large number of photographs of themselves and the family on the shelves.

Therefore, every time you are making a video call with some of your work users you are revealing information to them. For this reason, many use the virtual background feature to prevent everything behind you from being seen. Unfortunately, this feature was disabled every time you rejoined a meeting, so you had to set it up each time.

Luckily, Zoom will put a function to automatically put the virtual background after each meeting. This feature will not only save you time when joining the meeting, it will also help you with automatic placement.

Other Zoom news

In addition to the function to reset the virtual background after each meeting, it has to do with the events that are held from the application. At last it is possible to put videos that are activated before the presentation that you are going to make.

It will also activate the Exhibition mode, which will help to give a virtual perspective to all the events that you would go to with its certain stands and where each one will be able to play a video simultaneously,