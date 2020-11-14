Zoom will remove the 40 minute time limit for a short time

Zoom said earlier this week that it will remove the 40-minute free video call limit to make it easier for people to spend time virtually with friends and family on Thanksgiving, which is a holiday in the US. Video conferencing software such as Zoom will be used more, given the sudden increases in COVID-19 cases not only in the US but in many countries around the world and various new and existing restrictions on travel.

The 40-minute limit has been one of the main constraints of Zoom’s Basic plan throughout the pandemic. Usually, this situation forces groups to restart chat after the time limit is up. And it causes a reasonable amount of friction in maintaining a conversation or virtual meeting. Many of Zoom’s competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and Cisco Webex (50-minute limit). All providers charge extra for enterprise-class plans that remove the limit and increase the number of participants allowed.

However, Zoom, which emerged as the face of the video conferencing boom caused by the epidemic earlier this year, will benefit if it lifts this limit even for a day during a busy holiday like Thanksgiving. In this way, it can become a stopover for virtual celebrations and raise its platform even more as a way to connect with others during the pandemic.

Zoom will lift the 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving time. This movement will be valid worldwide. Lifting the 40-minute restriction will begin on November 26th and will continue until Friday, November 27th.



