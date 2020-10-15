Zoom will encrypt your conversations from next week

Currently with an average of 300 million daily active users, the ZOOM group videoconferencing app has been one of the most successful during the confinement we have experienced.

Used both at a family and work level, the American application is not immune to problems, since its low level of security has caused one of the favorite challenges during confinement for many: Sabotaging work, family or friends meetings by sneaking into the middle of the direct – something that even Conan O’Brien used in a sketch.

End-to-end encrypted zoom

Zoom announced last June that it was developing an end-to-end WhatsApp-style encryption system to make user communications more secure. But it quickly became clear that only those users who paid for the Zoom subscription would be entitled to end-to-end encrypted calls. The rest, those who use free calls, would continue with the current end-to-end unencrypted security system.

The reason? Because end-to-end encryption only allows the sender and receiver to access messages, the CEO explained that the inclusion of this feature only for paying users is due to the company collaborating with authorities, such as the FBI in the United States. In this way it sought to end broadcasts that only seek hate speech, child exposure “and other illegal behavior.

Encryption for everyone, but subject to conditions

But this soon changed, because according to a company statement, “We are pleased to share that we have found a way forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the security of users on our platform. This will allow us to offer E2EE as an advanced add-on feature to all of our users worldwide – free and paid – while maintaining the ability to prevent and combat abuse on our platform. ”

In other words, even users who are not subscribers to the Premium version of Zoom, those who use Zoom for free, will also have security with end-to-end encryption in their calls and communications, and they will not be left out. But as Zoom has also pointed out, this will require additional measures on the part of free subscribers.



