Zoom revenue exceeded expectations in second quarter

Video conferencing program Zoom announced that it had a huge second-quarter increase, with revenue of $ 663.5 million compared to the previous year. The company announced on Monday that its revenues increased by 458 percent compared to last year.

Zoom revenues pleased developer

Commenting on the issue, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan said, “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, along with our strong actions, led to revenue growth in the second quarter.” Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of the company, underlined that new customers coming through the application have 81 percent of the said increase. In addition, CEO Yuan stated that among his new customers are giants such as Blizzard and ExxonMobil.

Saying that the company’s financial income outlook for 2021 is currently $ 2.39 billion, the CEO said practice has become much more common during the coronavirus outbreak. And in this way, he stated that they had an increase of 170 percent compared to last year and that they had a revenue of 328 million in the first quarter. In this way, Zoom revenue has seen the best period in its history.

The company, which has been the target of security problems in recent months, has been criticized for not being fully encrypted in video chats. The company said in June that it would allow end-to-end encryption of both paid and free tiers of users. On the other hand, the firm had experienced a few hours outage last week that affected all meeting and webinar services.



