Zoom quadrupled their income once again

Things continue to go well for Zoom. The company generated $ 777.2 million in revenue in the third quarter of the year. This amount means Zoom has quadrupled its revenue compared to the same period last year. Thus, the company quadrupled its revenues for two consecutive quarters. Zoom is expected to quadruple revenues in the fourth quarter as well.

It must be said that this great success is not at all surprising. The use of Zoom has increased enormously with the start of the coronavirus epidemic and the platform has become one of the number one video conferencing applications. Zoom’s success overshadowed apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.

There is no explanation about the total number of users of Zoom. However, shared data shows that the number of users who pay for the platform is increasing. The number of corporate customers with more than 10 employees of the company was announced as 433 thousand 700. This number was 370,200 in the previous quarter. The number of Zoom customers with an annual income of more than $ 100 thousand increased from 1000 to 1300.

Zoom aims to announce big figures in the coming period. However, there are also signs that the end of this flashy growth period for the company is approaching. While the company warned once again that the loss of customers may be more than usual; The revenue growth line also appears to be flattened. It can be said that Zoom will give its real test after the pandemic is relieved and the return to the offices begins.



