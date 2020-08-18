Zoom Phone: cloud phone service arrives in Brazil

Zoom Phone is Zoom’s new cloud phone service that is available in Brazil. The news was announced last Monday (18) also reached 24 other countries.

Focused on the corporate market, the feature gives the videoconferencing platform support for local numbers for domestic calls. Thus, companies operating in different parts of the world can dispense with the different local telephone operators and use only Zoom for telephone communications.

The plans are priced at $ 8 to $ 20 per month per user (approximately R $ 43 and R $ 108, respectively, in direct conversion) and entitle you to unlimited calls to more than 40 countries. The functionality was developed due to the popularization of the video call service, achieved mainly due to the quarantine of the coronavirus.

The simplest package is the Zoom Phone Pro, which starts at $ 8 a month. It is intended for companies that do not need separate phone numbers for each employee. Global Select, which costs US $ 20 per month, allows the user to choose the local number for calls.

In addition to contracting the plan, the customer must have the latest version of the desktop application installed (version 5.2.1), available for Windows and macOS. Calls using PSTN – from the English Public Switched Telephone Network, or the Public Switched Telephone Network, the traditional telephone network – can also be made from Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile applications.

One of the differentials is the Bring Your Own Carrier model, which makes it possible to use the current operator to power Zoom Phone’s cloud PBX service. The service also features functions such as phone number portability, call recording and device control, among others.

“Our customers tell us that they want to simplify their spending on international telephony and consolidate, similarly to their migration to the cloud. In response, we developed the ‘Global Select’ plan and expanded worldwide, ”explains Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone.



