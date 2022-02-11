Zoom May Be Listening To What You Say From Your Mac Computer

Zoom: There are not a few who today care a lot about privacy on their devices. And it is that any audio or video input is a door to the ‘transfer’ of data even if you don’t know it. This is a problem for all companies that have multimedia hardware and now in the case of Macs there are big problems after discovering that Zoom is able to listen to what users say.

Zoom issues on Macs

Privacy is a point that the developers have focused a lot on. Especially the bitten apple has been the one that has focused the most on offering its users respectful operating systems with passwords and data from everyone who trusted their devices. But the Cupertino company has provided a function for its users with which it has been able to provide information on whether an application is doing something it shouldn’t.

We put you in a situation, even if you have already read the headline, because Zoom has remained active on the Mac devices of many users. The desktop version is the one that has been to blame for this and those who have known it have been thanks to a function of MacOS Monterey with which it is possible to detect if a device is active and collecting sound or image data.

This is what has allowed many users to realize the error, although the truth is that the pilot indicated that it was Zoom that was listening whether or not they were in a meeting.

There are many users who have complained about this issue to the company itself, who have a duty to provide a solution to this bug. There is little you can do if you are one of the affected users, simply take care that you do not leave the application open after an important meeting.

For this, what you must do is press the classic combination of buttons to close applications, that of cmnd + Q, to prevent the app from remaining activated.