Zoom is finally getting WhatsApp feature

Zoom’s Android application was recently updated and Zoom meetings were also able to be held simultaneously on a different platform. Now Zoom comes up with its end-to-end encryption feature. This feature will be available to both free users and people using paid Zoom.

Zoom end-to-end encryption feature

It is also coming for Zoom, which has increased the popularity of the end-to-end encryption feature, which is among the popular features of WhatsApp, during the quarantine period. This new feature of Zoom comes to its applications on all platforms, including the desktop application, iOS and Android application.

Our new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature is now available to users globally, free and paid. 🔒https://t.co/ssGanYn4fB — Zoooooom 👻 (@zoom_us) October 26, 2020

Zoom also adds to the end-to-end encryption, which it announced months ago in a blog post. Users who want to use the feature need to turn this feature on in the settings. All attendees to be meeting must turn on this feature. When the feature is turned on, a green lock icon will appear in the upper left of the conversation window. This will show the users that the security has increased.

Zoom, which formed a partnership for this feature in May, originally planned to offer end-to-end encryption to its paid users, but it opened it to all users.



