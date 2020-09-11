Zoom increases your security with authentication

Protecting your identity on the Internet is the most important thing today. It is true that software developers strive to make their applications more secure, but all efforts are few. Updating virus descriptions is not the only thing that matters and sometimes it is necessary to use other methods such as two-step authentication that Zoom finally makes available to all users.

Your Zoom profile will be safer

Zoom has been postulated as one of the most used messaging applications in recent months. The ability to add a large number of people who participate in a video conference is the most interesting thing about the app, something that other rivals have wanted to copy as we have seen in the case of Messenger Rooms.

However, it is Zoom that has been blamed for a serious flaw in the vulnerability of its code. This has caused him to lose followers, who could return with the latest batch of updates to the application. The last of all has to do with something that many web pages and applications have installed in recent years, such as two-step authentication.

And it is that finally the communication application already enjoys this new feature. According to Engadget, Zoom already has two-step authentication and can be requested from your account settings. It is available to all users, whether you have contracted a service as a company or are a user of the free service. It can be activated from your active profile both in the application and in the web version, so there is no excuse to use it.

The system is the same as that of other applications: once you log in with your usual username and password, you will receive an SMS or a phone call that will tell you a password generated and valid for a few seconds. Afterwards, you will only have to write it and you will have access to your conversations panel. This feature is also compatible with other applications that generate authentication codes, such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator, for example.



