Zoom gains security with two-step authentication

The Zoom videoconferencing platform received a new security update and now supports two-step authentication for companies. The functionality is already being released globally by the company and brings options to ensure an extra layer of protection for users.

Zoom’s two-step authentication offers an extra step when logging into a meeting. In addition to needing a username and password, the user has to provide other evidence to prove that he is the owner of the account that will enter the conference room.

According to the company, the validation system can be done with passwords, mobile devices and also biometrics. To facilitate the procedure, the extra layer of security at login can also be configured with authentication applications from companies like Microsoft and Google.

According to Zoom, the adoption of the new system reduces the risks of identity theft, in addition to protecting information from important users and senior executives in companies. The platform also points out that the adoption of the technology should reduce costs for small businesses and educational institutions, as it is an effective and free way to guarantee more security during videoconferences.

How to enable two-step authentication

According to Zoom, two-step authentication can be enabled individually, in groups of users and for all users in an organization. Below, you can see step by step to activate the function:

Enter the Zoom Dashboard

In the navigation menu, click Advanced and access Security

Make sure the Sign in with Two Step Authentication option is enabled

With dual authentication enabled on the company server, you can configure the function in the following ways:

– For all users in your account: activate authentication for all users of the company in Zoom;

– Users with specific roles: enables dual authentication for users who play specific roles in the organization;

– Users who belong to specific groups: activate the function for a group of users. It can be activated through the brush icon.

More details about the function are available on the Zoom support website.



