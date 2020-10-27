Zoom deploys end to end encryption

Zoom has rolled out its end-to-end encryption feature for both paid and free users. With this feature, video chats and meetings will be much more secure. End-to-end encryption can be activated via Zoom’s desktop and Android apps and Rooms. After Apple approves the update, this facility will also be available on iOS.

Users need to manually turn on end-to-end encryption through the settings menu. For end-to-end encryption to work, it is also necessary for all participants of the interviews to activate the feature. When running end-to-end encryption, a green shield is visible in the upper left corner of the screen.

Zoom’s end-to-end encryption feature is currently in the technical preview phase. In the next 30 days, users will provide feedback on the subject. However, at least in the first phase of the four-tier distribution, some features of Zoom will be blocked due to end-to-end encryption.

Zoom bought the company Keybase last May to offer end-to-end encryption mode. Although the company initially stated that it would only offer end-to-end encryption support to its paid users, it later changed this decision and included all its users in support.



