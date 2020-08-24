Zoom crashes! They report failures on this 24th August

The Zoom service falls at the worst possible moment: the return to classes in the new online distance mode is affected by the failure this August 24, 2020 in various parts of the world

On the same day that many schools are back to school online, Zoom, the teleconferencing software that has become the resource for many educators’ remote teaching needs for the foreseeable future, appears to have collapsed into vast swaths of technology. the United States, this August 24, 2020.

While Zoom’s own Twitter account has made no mention of the widespread outages so far, users of the platform across the country have posted to their own accounts that they have been unable to log into the service.

Reports of outages apparently spiked today, Aug. 24, earlier with the popular fault-monitoring service DownDetector receiving more than 8,000 outage reports as of an hour ago, starting a little after 8 a.m. ET.

For the most part, these reports seem to come from major cities, largely clustered on the East Coast: New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, just to name a few. From Gizmodo they detailed that when trying to connect to the Zoom service to check the situation, a similar error message was displayed.

Zoom and other platforms fall around the world

“We have received reports of users not being able to start and join Zoom meetings and webinars”

A spokesperson for the Zoom video conferencing service told Gizmodo that “we are currently investigating and will provide updates as we get them. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

However, Zoom has not been the only one affected in recent days, as Spotify experienced an interruption that affected the playback of songs last week, on August 19.

The platform problems started around 8 a.m. ET and currently prevent a large number of Spotify users from playing songs properly. The songs will play only for a few seconds before pausing and the Spotify client displays the error:

“Can’t play current song.”



