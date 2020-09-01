Zoom application continues to grow without slowing down

Zoom, which shines with the global coronavirus epidemic, continued to grow without slowing down in the second quarter of its fiscal year. The company, which earned $ 145.8 million in revenue in the second quarter of the previous year, completed the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021 with $ 663.5 million in revenue. Zoom’s number of customers with more than 10 employees also increased by 458 percent on an annual basis and approached 370 thousand.

Zoom’s CEO, Eric S. Yuan, said that their ability to keep people around the world connected is coupled with strong execution, resulting in an annual growth of 355 percent.

The company’s chief financial officer, Kelly Steckelberg, stated that 81 percent of the revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by new customers. Steckelberg underlined that they did not experience the customer upheaval they anticipated. It was stated that Zoom’s new customers include ExxonMobil and Activision Blizzard.

Eric S. Yuan announced that they expect Zoom to complete fiscal 2021 with $ 2.39 billion in revenue. With the global coronavirus epidemic, the revenues of the service, which settled in the middle of business life, increased by 170 percent in the previous quarter and rose to 328 million dollars.

Since the day Zoom has grown in popularity, it has come up with some security issues. The company is especially criticized for not end-to-end encryption of video calls. In the statement made by Zoom in June, it was stated that both free and paid users can activate end-to-end encryption in beta. Zoom has had an outage last week that has affected many users.



