ZOOM allows person to be kicked from video conference

With the rise (tax) of teleworking and online classes due to the pandemic we are experiencing, apps like Zoom have become a benchmark and are among the most used in the field of video calls and videoconferences. And to stay that way, ZOOM itself has been updated with one of its most demanded novelties: being able to veto and kick someone out of a conversation.

Suspend the activities of the participants

Under the Security icon, hosts and co-hosts now have the option to temporarily pause their meeting and remove a participant who is disturbing or interrupting the conversation. Clicking “Suspend Participant Activities” will stop all meeting video, audio, chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording during that time, and break rooms will be terminated.

Hosts or co-hosts will be asked if they want to report on a user in their meeting, share any details, and optionally include a screenshot. Once they click “Submit,” the reported user will be removed from the meeting, and the Zoom Trust & Safety team will be notified.

Hosts and co-hosts can resume their meeting by individually reactivating the features they would like to use. Zoom will also send you an email after the meeting to gather more information. The Suspend Participant Activities feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users.

Participants report

Hosts and co-hosts can now report users from the Security icon, but now meeting participants can also report a problem user directly from the Zoom client by clicking the Security badge in the upper left. Account owners and administrators can enable reporting capabilities for non-hosts in their web settings.

These two new features are available in Zoom’s desktop clients for Mac, PC, and Linux, and in apps for Android and iOS, with support for the VDI and web client coming later this year.

Meeting at Risk Notifier

This fall, Zoom deployed a Meetings at Risk Notifier to scan messages on public social media and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meetings links. When the tool detects a meeting that appears to be at high risk of being interrupted, it automatically alerts the account owner by email and advises them what to do.

These steps might include removing the vulnerable meeting and creating a new one with a new meeting ID, enabling security settings, or using another Zoom solution, such as Zoom Video Webinars or OnZoom. If you receive an email, it is critical that you take action or risk the meeting being interrupted.

As a reminder, one of the best ways to keep your Zoom meeting safe is to “never share your meeting ID or password in any public forum, including social media.”



