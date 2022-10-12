Zooey Deschanel will join Rose Byrne in the third season of the Apple TV series “Physical”

Zooey Deschanel has joined the cast of the third season of the series “Physical”, the popular half-hour drama Apple TV+, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne.

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the booming fitness industry.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly obedient housewife supporting her smart but ambiguous husband’s proposal at a state meeting. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny view of life, which she rarely shows to the world. She also struggles with a complex set of personal demons related to her self-esteem… that is, until she finds a way out of the most unexpected source: the world of aerobics.

In the second season, Byrne successfully launched her first fitness video only to face new and more serious obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she has to bypass several fierce new competitors on the way to creating a full-fledged fitness empire.

Murray Bartlett also starred in the second season alongside Deirdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

The physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios, a partnership of ITV Studios. The series is created, written and produced by Weisman, who is also a showrunner. Stephanie Lang directs and also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alyssa Bachner serves as a co-executive producer.

Deschanel is best known for her role as Jess in the Fox sitcom “The New Girl”, as well as for roles in such films as “500 Days of Summer”, “Yes, Man”, “Elf” and “Our Idiot Brother”. Next time she will be seen in the Focus Features film “Wild Dream” with Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins, as well as in the Sony adaptation of “Harold and the Purple Crayon”. Her band She & Him has released seven albums. Deschanel is represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Steve Warren.