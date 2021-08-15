Zooey Deschanel: Where’s Jess from the New Girl series?

Do you remember actress Zooey Deschanel? Known for playing Jess, in New Girl, and also for the role of Summer in (500) Days with Her, the actress is quite missing from Hollywood productions since she left for a few episodes of the series in the 5th season.

A Time Out of New Girl

Jessica Day, the protagonist of the series New Girl, left the series for a few episodes during the 5th season. Unable to be without a main character, Zooey Deschanel was replaced by Megan Fox, who played the protagonist Reagan on a temporary basis.

Deschanel’s departure was due to the fact that the actress needed some time after getting pregnant. The actress’s maternity leave came right in the middle of the production and forced the producers and screenwriters to come up with a reason for Jess to leave town. The solution was to send the protagonist to a jury and remove her from the story for a while.

Ultimately, the series ended in 2018, being completed in Season 7. Since then, Zooey Deschanel has never been seen in a Hollywood film or television production again.

What happened to Zooey Deschanel?

In 2020, the actress lent the voice to Bridget in Trolls 2, but the face of Zooey Deschanel never appeared again. The career break is an open question for many of the actress’ fans. Some theories were created in search of an answer.

One of the possibilities is that the actress decided to take a break from her career to rest, since she has been working constantly since her teens, when she made her television debut. Zooey was successful in famous productions. In addition to the series, she made Almost Famous, A Goblin in New York, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and (500) Days with Her.

Another theory raised is the case that she was always associated with the character Jess Day, from New Girl. The role was undoubtedly one of the best in the actress’ career, which won Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, but it may have been too scarred and hampered her chances of getting a job in very different roles.

Another reason, raised by the actress herself in an interview with InStyle, was the fact that she wants to enjoy the family. Zooey said, in 2018, she was in no hurry to find a role and would only embrace some project that really caught her attention.

Finally, it is worth remembering that, also in 2018, the actress sued her businesswoman. According to Zooey, Sarah Jackson, from Seven Summits Pictures & Management, was responsible for the lack of job opportunities for the actress in 2013.

Where is Zooey Deschanel anyway?

Currently, even being off the screen, the actress continues to live a good and peaceful life. She has been dedicated on social media to promoting the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle, trying to inspire her followers.

Furthermore, Zooey is dedicated to the life of a mother and is one of the co-founders of the HelloGiggles website. She has also been working on lending voice to cartoon characters, as was the case in Trolls 2.

To close the story of the actress’s current life, she continues to perform with the band She & Him, which she has with M. Ward, and is in a relationship with Jonathan Scott, star of Brothers for the Work.

By all appearances, we can hope that Zooey is just enjoying life with her daughter and partner Jonathan Scott a little more, and not in a hurry to get back to Hollywood.

Do you miss seeing her acting? Tell us!