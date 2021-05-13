Zombies Ate My Neighbors And Ghoul Patrol Arrive In June On Switch

Zombies Ate My Neighbors: Disney Interactive has announced that SNES Zombies classics Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol will arrive on June 29 on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Lucasfilm Classic Games collection.

The revelation was made through a launch trailer, where it is possible to observe several of the novelties that will be present in the games. In addition to undergoing visual improvements and adaptation to modern resolutions, the titles will allow instant rescue, giving the possibility for players to interrupt their gameplays at any time and continue it exactly where it was interrupted.

The campaigns of the two games, which have a total of more than 70 levels and numerous maps and iconic bosses, can be entirely experienced in a local cooperative for two players, which will enable, during the progress, numerous achievements and goals of missions and specific actions . As a bonus, the classics will arrive packed with behind-the-scenes content, including interviews with devs, concept art, original soundtrack and more through the Museum. Check out the video below.

