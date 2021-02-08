Zombie Stubbs March in Rebel Without a Pulse

Information released on the Microsoft website revealed the date that the game Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse will be available to the public: March 16 this year.

In the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, the player goes back in time, more precisely to the year 1959, as a zombie who must roam the city of Punchbowl, Pennsylvania, eating brains and performing other actions in search of revenge against the father of his former girlfriend, who killed him and threw his body in some land.

The title, which was originally released in 2005 for the first Xbox and PC, also has a cooperative modality to increase the level of chaos brought to the city.