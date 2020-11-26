‘Zombie’ minkes burst out of the ground!

This image from Denmark horrified the whole world!

The mutated coronavirus Cluster-5 virus, which started in Denmark and spread to European countries and then to the USA, continues to be the world’s nightmare.

After emerging in Wuhan, China, the mutated and stronger version of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which swept the world and caused Kovid-19 disease, had spread to six European countries and the USA after Denmark.

Experts demanded that precautions be taken by making very serious warnings for the “Cluster-5” virus, which also started to infect humans, while the authorities announced that this new mutation could turn into a more contagious and deadly epidemic, as well as interrupt the coronavirus vaccine studies.

In Denmark, the world’s largest producer of mink fur (mink fur), approximately 17 million minkes were culled and buried in mass graves after the mutated coronavirus found in mink started to infect humans.

The latest photos taken by news agencies caused great fear in the world. When the buried mink came out of the ground, the ‘zombie’ mink panic started.

While this incident caused concern that new virus outbreaks could increase in the country, scientists said that the situation occurred after the mink dead swelled due to the gases formed during decay.

Danish police officials have announced that from now on the mink will be buried 2.5 meters deep in the ground instead of 1 meter in order to prevent the re-emergence of dead animals.

As the soil was thrown over the mink dead, the authorities announced that the risk of virus transmission from dead animals to humans is very low, but they will fence around the mass graves for precautionary purposes.

Danish local media reported that animals were buried too close to lakes and groundwater reservoirs, causing fear of contamination of drinking water supplies.

The EU health agency warned that coronavirus transmission among mink populations could cause the virus to mutate rapidly before it passed to humans.

Such mutations come with the risk of the virus becoming more contagious and more deadly, increasing the risk of reinfection or making future vaccines ineffective.

Danish environmental and health officials announced that millions of animals were buried in mass graves in military land near the village of Holstebro in the northwest of the country, as there were not enough furnaces to destroy the mink.

It has been reported that the mutated new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) is found in mink raised on farms in 6 more countries except Denmark.

In the statement made by the World Health Organization (WHO), it was stated that the USA, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden gave the information that Covid-19 was detected in the minkes grown in the farms there.

More than 220 people in Denmark were infected with the new type of corona virus that mutated called Cluster-5.



