Zombie Bane from DC secretly [SPOILER], the perfect enemy of Little Red Riding Hood

Attention: there are SIGNIFICANT spoilers ahead for Task Force Z #11!

As the leader of Task Force Z, Red Hood has been baffled many times by both his superiors and opponents, and the only way out was his ability to intimidate the unkillable Bane in revenge for the death of Alfred Pennyworth. However, the events in Task Force Z and Joker have shown that this “Bane” is a fake, and the real version is very much alive. So who is this superhuman killer who was bullied by the Red Hood? DC’s new art provides what seems to be the definitive answer.

Task Force Z is DC’s newest super—powered group, in which the Red Hood leads a circle of resurrected supervillains. Success is achieved with Lazarus resin, a compound that keeps the villains alive, and as they consume more, they become more like themselves. Most of the team consists of Batman villains who have died somewhere in the last few years, including Deadshot and Man-Bat, implying that although the zombie “Bane” is not who he seems, he is secretly a villain that fans already know. Now a hint of his true identity suggests that he may soon become the perfect enemy of the Red Hood. Task Force Z is currently working on Issue 9, so don’t read on unless you want the upcoming reveal to be ruined by the cover of Issue 11.

At the end of Task Force Z #9 — from Matthew Rosenberg and Eddie Burrows — you can see how “Bane” hovers above the ground, and a net is thrown over him instead of a cloak. This follows the admission of geneticist Mr. Bloom that he wanted Task Force Z to have its own Bane, and that he experimented with another villain to create a fake zombie. Although the image of Bane floating in front of Bloom is clearly compared to Superman, these various hints actually seem to indicate that his real identity is Gotham (Hank Clover), the Superman—level hero introduced in Tom King and David Finch’s Batman Run. The released cover of Task Force Z #11 seems to confirm this by showing a zombified Gotham, reflected in the helmet of the Red Hood. Gotham’s return makes special sense at this point, as Gotham Girl (his ally and sister) is also returning in the ongoing Detective comics, bringing the duo back around the same time (she even joins her brother on the cover).

While Red Hood usually doesn’t have a real recurring enemy, Gotham may just fill this slot for a few key reasons. Like Jason, Gotham was an ally of Batman, who eventually lost himself to brutality and began using his powers to kill. In the end, Gotham died trying to imitate Batman. In many ways, Jason is the perfect mentor for Gotham, having gone through a less extreme version of his journey. The Red Hood has experienced the same tragic fall from grace, and due to the fact that he was an Outcast and was friends with Bizarro, he also feels sympathy for the tragic copies of the Man of Steel.

However, this is unlikely, since the Red Hood used every opportunity to brutally deal with this “Bane”. As soon as Gotham regains all his abilities and opens up to Jason, it will definitely lead to a convincing confrontation and, possibly, to the birth of new hostile relations. Moreover, Lazarus resin makes Gotham more deadly than ever. Having the same abilities as Superman, the disadvantage of Hank’s power is that using his abilities shortens his lifespan – a limitation that may no longer apply, now he can be resurrected from the dead.

While Task Force Z has answered a lot of questions regarding Lazarus resin and brought back several villains that readers had previously seen dead, one of the last questions asked by Issue #9 is who is masquerading as “Bane”. With the latest panel of Issue 9 and the cover of Issue 11, it’s safe to assume that Red Hood will soon face a rejuvenated Gotham—a super-being that will potentially combine the physical might of Bane and Superman.