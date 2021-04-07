Zombie Army 4: PS5 and Xbox upgrade revealed

Developer Rebellion Developments revealed on Tuesday (6) that the new generation upgrade from Zombie Army 4 is now available for PS5 players. As for the version of Xbox Series S / X, it has been confirmed that it will be released starting this Thursday (8), when it will be released with support for performance settings.

In a note, the studio announced that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 enables support for dynamic 4K resolution, which has DRS enabled to prioritize the constant 60fps frame rate. In addition, players can take advantage of reduced load times and numerous other improvements involving fixes and bug fixes.

On Microsoft consoles, the update will add a unique setting of 1080p and 60 fps on the Xbox Series S, while the Xbox Series X will have compatibility with quality (dynamic 4K and 60 fps) and performance (1080p and 120 fps) options, which can be switched depending on the user’s equipment – 120 fps only on 120Hz screens supporting HDMI 2.1 – and your gaming preferences. Both machines will have reduced loading times.

The studio also confirmed that the new game update, available starting today on all platforms, brings new music and gameplay mechanics, balance improvements and bug fixes in general. Finally, the patch note revealed that multiplatform multiplayer can now be accessed by players from Steam and Epic Games.

Zombie Army 4 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. PS Plus subscribers can redeem it for free on Sony consoles, and Game Pass members can play it starting this Thursday (8), with the right to a free upgrade on both platforms.