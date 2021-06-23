Zombie Army 4 Gets Left 4 Dead Content

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the undead multiplayer spin-off of the Sniper Elite franchise, received two new content today. The first is the free DLC “Left4Dead Character Pack 1”, which features four familiar characters from the Valve series: Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey.

The other is the Abaddon Asylum mission, which is the second mission of “Return to Hell”, the game’s three-part campaign. It is present in Season 3 of the title, which brings together the following contents:

Josiah’s WWI Clothing

WWII Headgear Pack

Bundle of MP.1940 SMG

Zombie Tank Weapon Skin

The last content made available for Valve’s zombie game was The Last Stand DLC, released in 2020 for Left 4 Dead 2. Interestingly, it wasn’t made by Turtle Rock, creator of the title, but by fans of the title, with the company just canonizing the content.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.